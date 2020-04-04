EDRCoin (EDRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26,100.56

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $26,100.56 and approximately $24.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDRCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EDRCoin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDRCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDRCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.