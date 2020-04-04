EDRCoin Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a market cap of $24,871.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

