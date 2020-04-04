Egretia (EGT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx and Kucoin. Egretia has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

