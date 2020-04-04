Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Cap Tops $8.46 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a market cap of $8.46 million and $102,501.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00593869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,599,964 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

