Elastos Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Elastos has a total market cap of $21.16 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00017192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,072,757 coins and its circulating supply is 18,251,225 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Huobi, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

