Electra (ECA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $94.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. In the last week, Electra has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,532,226,573 coins and its circulating supply is 28,665,070,020 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electra is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.