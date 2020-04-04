electrumdark Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $256.00 (ELD)

electrumdark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. electrumdark has a market capitalization of $4,203.95 and approximately $256.00 worth of electrumdark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One electrumdark token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC and Altilly. Over the last seven days, electrumdark has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get electrumdark alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

electrumdark Profile

electrumdark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. electrumdark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark. The official website for electrumdark is electrumdark.com. The Reddit community for electrumdark is /r/electrumdarktoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

electrumdark Token Trading

electrumdark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as electrumdark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade electrumdark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy electrumdark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for electrumdark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for electrumdark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.