Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,007,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.