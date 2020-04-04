Elitium (EUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,795.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00012121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $122,795.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

