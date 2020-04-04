Ellaism Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $15,694.69 and $1.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.02126797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.