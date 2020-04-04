Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Cap of $40,609.80

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $40,609.80 and $607,784.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.