Elysium (ELS) Price Down 95.2% This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the US dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00594396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007684 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

