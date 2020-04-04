Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.00. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.40%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.