Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $6,844,641. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

