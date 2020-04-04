Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.58% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,067,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

