Endor Protocol Price Down 4.6% This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit, Kucoin and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $325,011.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.01009410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinall, CoinBene, IDEX, Upbit, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

