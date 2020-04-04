Energi Price Tops $2.20 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00032492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02625390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,620,009 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

