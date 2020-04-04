Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Reaches $91,216.43

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $91,216.43 and $8.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.