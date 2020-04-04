Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ENI by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,457 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on E. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of E opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.82, a P/E/G ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.91. Eni SpA has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $18.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

