Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Enigma has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $2.01 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Huobi, Tidex, Hotbit, HitBTC, ABCC, Mercatox, GOPAX, OKEx, Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

