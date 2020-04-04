Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Hits $0.0968 on Top Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0968 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood and Upbit. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and $6.05 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Kucoin, COSS, Coinrail, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.