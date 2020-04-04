Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,097,765.22. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,790,446.35. Insiders bought a total of 2,240,300 shares of company stock valued at $806,778 over the last quarter.

ESI stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -1.093125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

