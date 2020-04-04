Envion Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Envion token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit. In the last week, Envion has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Envion Profile

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

