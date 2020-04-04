EOS Market Cap Reaches $2.17 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00034707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Vebitcoin, BCEX and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,209,316 coins and its circulating supply is 921,509,304 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, BCEX, Exrates, DigiFinex, BitFlip, Fatbtc, Tidex, CoinBene, DragonEX, Coinone, IDCM, Cryptomate, LBank, Hotbit, OEX, Exmo, GOPAX, BitMart, Bitbns, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, Instant Bitex, Mercatox, Coindeal, QBTC, C2CX, RightBTC, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Upbit, Bilaxy, Rfinex, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Coinrail, ABCC, BigONE, IDAX, OKEx, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, DOBI trade, Tidebit, Poloniex, Kraken, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, YoBit, CPDAX, Kuna, Coinsuper, Neraex, Cobinhood, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Coinbe, EXX, COSS, Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, Koinex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, CoinEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.