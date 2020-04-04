EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00014796 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $5,093.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.02625869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204616 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,626,303 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

