Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Epizyme worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 33.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,285 shares of company stock valued at $391,749 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a negative net margin of 715.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

