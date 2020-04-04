Equal Hits One Day Volume of $820.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Equal has a market capitalization of $169,614.76 and approximately $820.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX. During the last week, Equal has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

