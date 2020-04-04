Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Equifax worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.73. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

