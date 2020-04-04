Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Increased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.26.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $624.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $602.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.55. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.