Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Equinox Gold’s rating score has declined by 33% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $13.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Equinox Gold an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SBSW traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.61. 2,388,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,139. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $13.27.

About Equinox Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (SBSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.