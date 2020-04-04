Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,658,000 after buying an additional 142,764 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,438,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,296,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $31,869,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Also, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Insiders have bought 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.