Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Equity Commonwealth worth $28,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,714,000 after purchasing an additional 491,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 688,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC opened at $32.31 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

