Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Lifted by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,932,241,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903,722 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $73,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $65,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $74,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.