ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $43,773.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and Kuna. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $24.28 million and approximately $43,773.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02630829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00204077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,728,707 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.