Espers (ESP) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Espers has a market capitalization of $306,300.04 and $15.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.01010722 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00173934 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007249 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069483 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

