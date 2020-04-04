Esportbits (HLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.58 Million

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Esportbits has a market cap of $2.58 million and $27,003.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Esportbits has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Esportbits token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Esportbits

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,013,360 tokens. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit. Esportbits’ official website is esportbits.com. The official message board for Esportbits is esportbits.com/posts.

Esportbits Token Trading

Esportbits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Esportbits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

