Eterbase Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LATOKEN, DDEX and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $659,114.41 and approximately $41,742.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.45 or 0.04760786 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00068161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037049 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014629 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinlim, P2PB2B, DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.