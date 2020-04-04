Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $181,843.90 and $24,380.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072767 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00343484 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000893 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047896 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009017 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012669 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001645 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,999,472 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

