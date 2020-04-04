Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $41,360.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.02122475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076108 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,842,102 coins and its circulating supply is 168,812,689 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

