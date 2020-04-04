Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $601.05 million and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.17 or 0.00076138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Crex24, Huobi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.02117187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Huobi, Ovis, C2CX, Cryptomate, Liquid, HitBTC, ABCC, Instant Bitex, Bittrex, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, CoinTiger, Coinone, Bibox, Binance, C-CEX, OKEx, QBTC, LBank, CoinEx, OKCoin International, Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinExchange, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, FCoin, Kraken, Korbit, Bithumb, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coinut, Exrates, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, EXX, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Coinroom, Coinbase Pro, LiteBit.eu, Bitsane, CPDAX, CoinEgg, BTC Markets, Koineks, Bitbns, Exmo, BitForex, Poloniex, BigONE, Crex24, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Kucoin, Coinhub, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Gatehub, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

