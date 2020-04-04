Ethereum Gold Project Price Up 330.2% This Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 330.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $130,848.43 and approximately $325.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.04524634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.