Ethereum Meta Trading Up 49.1% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 67.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and STEX. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

