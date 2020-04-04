Etherparty Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $152,618.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.