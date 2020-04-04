EUNO (EUNO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,081.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. EUNO has a market cap of $128,164.00 and approximately $5,081.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000635 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001134 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,237,530 coins and its circulating supply is 33,272,823 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

