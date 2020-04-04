EURBASE (EBASE) Price Reaches $0.87

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. EURBASE has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $836.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00012657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00072020 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00343724 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000922 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047161 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009032 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

