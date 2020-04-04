Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.82% from the company’s previous close.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,524,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

