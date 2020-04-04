EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $449,515.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $299,386.64 and $449,515.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00071883 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00342874 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000894 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047958 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008980 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012653 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001668 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

