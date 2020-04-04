Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $374,502.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02616796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00203501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Huobi, Tidex, Mercatox, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

