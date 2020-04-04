Everex (EVX) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Huobi, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $198,488.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, Tidex, BX Thailand, Mercatox, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

