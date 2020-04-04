Everipedia Tops One Day Volume of $166,999.00 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $166,999.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Upbit, DragonEX and Bitfinex. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,009,448,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,530,672,651 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bitfinex, Upbit, OTCBTC, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

